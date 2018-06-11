Gujarat: Dalit activists to meet Governor, Chief Minister and Speaker over Jignesh Mevani death threat row

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani has received a death threat from gangster Ravi Pujari. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani has received a death threat from gangster Ravi Pujari. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Around 150 Dalit and civil right activists gathered at Circuit House Annexe in Ahmedabad on Sunday on the issue of threatening calls being allegedly made by underworld gangster Ravi Pujari to Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani. The meeting was called by Dalit activists Suresh Agja and Jayesh Solanki, and was attended by several Dalit workers from different parts of the state. Noted civil rights activists like Sagar Rabari, Sanjay Bhave, Mahesh Pandya, Gautam Thaker etc also took part in the meeting.

At the meeting, concerns were raised over the security of Mevani and a demand was made to increase the youth leader’s security cover. “We have decided to give a memorandum to Governor, Chief Minister and Speaker of Gujarat Assembly to upgrade Mevani’s security,” Suresh Agja said.

The activists raised question over how calls threatening to kill Mevani were purportedly made in the name of Pujari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App