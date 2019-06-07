Gujarat: Dahod villager abducted to ‘avenge humiliation’ of gang members released

Two days after two looters were stripped naked, thrashed, and video-taped by villagers at Ablor village of Dahod, members of the men’s alleged gang kidnapped another villager reportedly to seek revenge.

Nanu Parmar, whose brother Dinesh Parmar was kidnapped, told The Indian Express, “I had received an anonymous call on Tuesday from someone who told me that if we wanted them to return him safe, we should hand over those responsible for thrashing the looters. We immediately informed the police.”

“The investigation is still underway and we have made no arrests, so far. The two accused are undergoing treatment at Dahod Civil Hospital and we are investigating the role of the villagers in the case,” said Investigating Officer A A Rathwa.

Dinesh was found in a critical condition by the police early Wednesday morning, and was rushed to the hospital where he is still admitted. “Four people had kidnapped him. We are investigating whether the two cases are interconnected, or if it was a case of personal enemity,” said Investigating Officer Paresh Dabhi.

Police have booked the unknown accused under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 114 (abettor present).

Late Sunday, Sardar Bhabor (35) and Babu Bhabhor (35), who had allegedly committed a loot of Rs 22,000, were beaten by the villagers before being handed over to the police. The two had been earlier arrested in cases of loot and house break-ins. A case against the two was registered at Jeswada, and a non-cognizable offence was registered against the villagers.