Gujarat: Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Delkar announces alliance with JD(U)

MP Mohan Delkar with JD(U) president Dharmesh Chauhan in Silvassa on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Ahead of local body elections in two union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman and Diu (DD), independent MP from DNH and former Congress president Mohan Delkar on Tuesday announced his alliance with the JD(U).

“We have made alliance with JD(U) and in coming days, me and my team will go to Bihar and campaign for the JD(U) candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections,” Mohan Delkar said in a a press briefing in Silvassa. Delkar was accompanied by JD(U) DNH president Dharmesh Chauhan.

Talking to the Indian Express Mohan Delkar said, “I am supporting the NDA in Centre where JD(U) is its ally . I had a half-an-hour meeting with JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed the issues of both the union territories. We have decided that me and my team will give support to the JD(U) in local body elections in both the union territories. After the local body elections, me and my team will go to Bihar and campaign for JD(U) candidates.”

“Silvassa has many industries where many people from Bihar are working and some of them are leaders. We will take help from those leaders and campaign in Bihar for the victory of JD(U) candidates in Bihar Assembly polls. We will work jointly to select candidates for local body elections. The shortlisted candidates will be contesting the elections for JD(U),” he added.

The JD(U) had not won a single seat in the local body elections in both the union territories yet . With the alliance with Delkar, the DNH JD(U) president said they are hopeful of winning this time.

“The alliance with Mohan Delkar will definitely give us great boost in the local body polls. Delkar is widely popular in DNH ,” he said.

Mohan Delkar, a senior leader in DNH, was earlier with Congress and had left the party during last year’s Lok Sabha elections in which he contested as an independent candidate.

Congress president of DNH Prabhu Tokiya said, “When Mohan Delkar was contesting as independent candidate in last Parliamentary elections against me, I had publicly said that he is working as a b-team of BJP. The alliance made with the JD(U) clearly indicates his intentions against the Congress.” Both BJP and Congress party are yet to decide on their candidates.

The Election Commission had announced that the local body elections in both the union territories will be held on November 8. The last date of filing the nominations is October 21, while date for the scrutiny of nominations is October 22. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24 and the results will be announced on November 12.

District panchayats and municipal councils going for elections in DNH are Silvassa Municipal Council, which is ruled by the BJP and has 15 wards, DNH District Panchayat which has 20 seats and is ruled by the Congress, with many loyalists of Delkar as members, and 20 gram panchayats.

In Daman and Diu, the Daman Municipal council, which has 15 seats and is ruled by the BJP, Daman District Panchayat, with 16 seats and ruled by the Congress, and 14 gram panchayats are going for polls. Elections will be also held to Diu District panchayat, which has eight seats with BJP in power, and gram panchayat with four seats.

