Gujarat ‘custody death’: Second search in Narmada canal on Nov 3

Narmada main canal passing through Vadodara. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Ten days after the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) carried out the first search for the body of an alleged custodial death victim in the Narmada main canal that passes through Vadodara, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) will again shut water supply to the canal for 24 hours from Monday midnight to facilitate a second search operation on Tuesday.

Babu Sheikh Nisar, the 65-year-old migrant from Telangana, was allegedly killed in custody at the Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara on December 10, 2019.

On Sunday, teams of the CID, which is investigating the case, visited seven villages on the banks of the Mahisagar river in Vadodara taluka, seeking leads from the villagers on the alleged disposal of Nisar’s body on the intervening night of December 10 and 11, 2019.

