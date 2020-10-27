Gujarat ‘custodial death’: Migrant’s son draws HC attention to constable’s statement on body

He drew the court’s attention to the police official’s statement on October 23, during a hearing before a division bench.

The son of Telangana migrant Babu Sheikh Nisar, who was allegedly tortured to death after being detained for theft at the Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara, drew the attention of the Gujarat high court, through his advocate, to the statement of a police constable’s that had indicated that his father’s body had been surreptitiously burnt.

Imtiyaj Kureshi, the advocate for Nisar’s son, Salim, had filed a habeas corpus petition in the HC in June this year, seeking the production of the body of Nisar who went missing in December 2019.

He drew the court’s attention to the police official’s statement on October 23, during a hearing before a division bench.

According to the police’s investigation report, head constable at Fatehgunj police station Mahesh Rathwa had in a statement before the Vadodara police during its investigation after the FIR in July, submitted that one of the accused, Pankajbhai had taken his car from his residence. As per Rathwa’s statement, the next day on December 11, 2019, he went for his duty as usual when he received a call from Pankajbhai who asked Rathwa where he was and told him to come to Chhani Jakat junction.

The statement says, “There Pankajbhai was present with my car and he informed me that the car has become muddy and it needs to be serviced… I followed on my motorcycle and at the service station I saw that the plastic packing on the rear side of my backseat was torn and my car was muddy… Maheshbhai said, to tell you the truth the suspect (Nisar) died after we went to Police Bhavan and we kept his body in your car and drove to Mahisgar side and burned it with wood and petrol.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.