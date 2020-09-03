Gujarat: Covid tally nears 1 lakh, cases rise in Jamnagar

Rajkot Mayor Bina Acharya also confirmed to have contracted the disease on Wednesday. (Representational)

With the state tally nearing one lakh after reporting over 1,300 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Gujarat appears to be staring at a new hotspot district in Jamnagar, as 125 new cases were reported from the municipal corporation limits.

As Rajkot reported 143 new cases, newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Abhay Bhardwaj tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. His son, daughter, younger brother Nitin Bhardwaj, who is also a BJP leader, have also tested positive.

“After her husband tested positive on Tuesday, the mayor also got herself tested and her samples returned positive. She and her husband were admitted to Rajkot civil hospital on Wednesday morning,” Harish Ruparelia, Municipal secretary of Rajkot Municipal Corporation said.

“After the mayor tested positive, 20 staff members of the secretary branch of RMC underwent a health screening and nobody was found symptomatic. However, I have suggested her personal assistant Kanu Hindocha, who is a senior citizen, to work from home for a few days,” Ruparelia further said.

A total of 21 workers tested positive from a construction site at Bopal-Ambli road in Ahmedabad. Following this, 280 people have been declared as part of the micro-containment zone in the area.

In the past two days, 62 migrant labourers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand have tested positive. The AMC has also now decided to assign Covid coordinators for construction sites. Two construction sites of PSP Projects undertaking has seen as many as over 50 people test positive.

