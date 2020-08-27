Gujarat: Covid tally crosses 90k

As per district official, the death audits for the district is done at the Bhavnagar government medical college. (Representational)

Reporting nearly 1,200 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Gujarat’s tally has now crossed 90,000, with increasing incidence of cases from the Saurashtra region including districts of Amreli, Jamnagar and Rajkot.

Of the 1,197 cases fresh cases reported on Wednesday, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara make up for less than half of them.

However, the cumulative tally of the three districts make up over 60 per cent of the state’s total cases till date. Ahmedabad rural jurisdiction reported a Covid-19 fatality after over a month — the last fatality being reported on July 20.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on the other hand, designated 43 new areas as micro-containment zones, 15 of them in the south zone wards of Isanpur, Maninagar and Vatva.

Rajkot reported death of four Covid-19 patients while adding 99 new cases, taking the district tally to around 5,000, nearing the Vadodara tally. The district has added over 3,100 cases in August.

While Gir Somnath recorded one Covid-19 death for the second day, the district’s tally now stands at nearly 900 cases. Amreli, which has seen a steady rise in August, sees a discrepancy in the death toll with the state health department pegging the fatalities at 15 while the local administration has enumerated 25 Covid-19 deaths.

As per district official, the death audits for the district is done at the Bhavnagar government medical college.

