Gujarat: Covid tally crosses 1.7 lakh, 980 new cases

More than seven months after the first coronavirus case was reported in Gujarat, the state’s cumulative caseload crossed 1.7 lakh on Wednesday. The state reported 980 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 1,70,334. Six more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,729.

Another 1,107 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital across the state on Wednesday. As many as 1,52,995 patients have been discharged so far. Of the 13,354 active cases in the state, 63 patients are on ventilator support and the remaining 13,291 are said to be in stable condition, as per health officials.

Among six deaths on Wednesday, three were reported from Ahmedabad city, while one each were reported from Surat city, Surat district and Rajkot district. With 227 fresh cases reported in Surat, the total number of cases and deaths is 36,279 and 834, respectively.

Ahmedabad reported 186 fresh cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases and deaths so far is 40,984 and 1,897 here, respectively. Vadodara reported 113 new cases – 74 from urban areas and 39 from rural areas.

In the Saurashtra region, Rajkot reported 91 cases, 53 from urban areas and 38 from rural areas, while Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh reported 30, 16 and 22 cases, respectively.

