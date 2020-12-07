Gujarat Covid tally at 2.19 lakh with over 2 lakh discharged

The new containment areas include residential societies in Vasna and Chandlodia in west and north west zones. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 1,455 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, while 17 succumbed to the virus, taking the state tally to 2,19,068 and death toll to 4,106. Ahmedabad city alone reported 10 deaths in the day.

Also, 1,485 patients were discharged from across the state, taking the cumulative discharge to 2,00,012 so far.

Ahmedabad reported 306 cases — 291 from city areas and 15 from rural — taking its total cases to 50,677 cases and 2,119 deaths.

However, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared two residential areas with a population of 240 under micro-containment zones while 19 were removed from the list on Sunday.

The new containment areas include residential societies in Vasna and Chandlodia in west and north west zones.

In Surat, 235 fresh cases and three deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of cases to 45,179 and death toll to 913.

Vadodara reported another 174 cases and one death on Sunday followed by Rajkot with 164 new cases and one death.

