Gujarat: Covid cases per day drop

At present, Ahmedabad, Surat,Vadodara, Rajkot and Mehsana continue to report the highest cases. (Representational)

The state reported 1,278 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest on a single day in over a month, since August 30. The state tally is over 1.48 lakh cases.

The testing per day has reduced considerably, seeing similar levels as of the second week of August, with only about 50,000-51,000 samples tested a day.

Overall, the test positivity rate is reflecting a surge, with now hovering around 2.5 per cent compared to last week when it was two per cent or lower. Thursday also recorded fewer patients discharged – 1,266 – compared to the usual 1,300 or more patients discharged each day.

In Ahmedabad district, of the over 3,600 active cases at present, in the AMC-requisitioned quarantine centre of Samras Hostel, an asymptomatic patient undergoing isolation, was allegedly caught stealing from a locked room on Wednesday. A complaint was filed at the Gujarat University police station by the AMC. Police also said that multiple complaints of theft have been reported from Samras Hostel.

“A team then visited Samras Hostel and we have confiscated a few items claimed to have been stolen. We are also trying to contact the students whose rooms have been broken into as they had left the hostel premises before lockdown. No FIR has been lodged yet,” said a police official at Gujarat University police station.

