Gujarat: Covid cases near 1.39 lakh, Ahmed Patel tests positive

The week has largely seen deaths due to Covid-19 per day hover around 10. (Representational)

Gujarat recorded a total of 1,38,936 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, even as new cases remained stable and Ahmedabad crossed 36,000 cases with an addition of over 190 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Congress MP from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel, tested positive for the virus. Patel, currently residing in New Delhi, is isolating himself at home.

Taking to social media, Patel tweeted in the afternoon, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate.”

Gujarat reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19 in a day. The week has largely seen deaths due to Covid-19 per day hover around 10.

Vadodara has crossed 12,000 cases while Rajkot crossed the 10,000 cases with 134 and 155 new cases reported from the two districts respectively.

Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot have cumulatively reported over 87,640 cases and 2,920 deaths.

This comprises 83 per cent of the Covid-19 fatality burden in the state and over 63 per cent of the reported case burden in Gujarat.

