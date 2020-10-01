Gujarat: Covid cases dip for second day

Health workers conduct Rapid Antigen Tests outside Kochrab Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat reported a second day of dip in the daily Covid-19 cases with 1,390 people testing positive on Wednesday. The state’s tally now stands at over 1.37 lakh cases and another 1.17 lakh patients discharged as on date. Surat, meanwhile, crossed 29,000 cases while Rajkot neared the 10,000-mark in its cumulative tally. The state has added nearly 41,000 cases in September.

Ahmedabad has been seeing a surge this week, adding nearly 200 cases each day, although the fatalities have remained constant with three succumbing to Covid-19 each day, since September 20.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared 11 residential blocks and areas as new micro-containment zones. The AMC at present has 204 areas designated as micro-containment zones.

In Ahmedabad district, which has over 4,200 active cases at present, around 1,800 of these patients are admitted in the 64 private hospitals requisitioned by AMC. Almost 130 of these patients are admitted in ICU with a ventilator.

Of the over 12.50 lakh tests conducted across Ahmedabad till date, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital laboratory, the first that started RT-PCR testing, has conducted only about 1.04 lakh RT-PCR tests till date.

Ahmedabad, which used to conduct as many as 20,000 tests each day even as of early September – over 60 per cent of these being antigen tests — have now considerably reduced its daily testing samples, ranging between 12,000 and 13,000 each day.

Gujarat claims to have conducted over 43.52 lakh tests till date. In a reply by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey, to a written question posed by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, it was informed that Gujarat received 3.49 lakh RNA kits (used for RNA extraction for RT-PCR tests) from the Centre as of September 11 as well as 4 lakh virus transport medium (VTM) and 7.12 lakh RT-PCR kits, the latter at a cost of over Rs 40.90 crore.

As per the reply, the Centre has distributed 21.02 lakh N95 masks to Gujarat as of September 18 as well as 9.78 lakh PPE kits, 28.5 lakh HCQ tablets and 2,500 ventilators.

Although Bharuch did not officially report any Covid-19 fatality on Tuesday as per the state health bulletin, a statement by Gujarat police declared that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Jambusar police station in Bharuch, Shantilal Makwana, who was Covid-19 positive, succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.

