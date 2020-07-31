Gujarat: Covid-19 tally exceeds 60k with 1,159 cases

Surat continues to take the lead with respect to new cases reported each day, with the district’s present tally at nearly 12,800 cases. (Representational) Surat continues to take the lead with respect to new cases reported each day, with the district’s present tally at nearly 12,800 cases. (Representational)

Gujarat’s tally crossed 60,400 as the state witnessed a highest single-day spike of 1,159 cases on Thursday. More than 27,000 of the total cases were recorded this month.

Surat continues to take the lead with respect to new cases reported each day, with the district’s present tally at nearly 12,800 cases.

Ahmedabad added another 157 cases. Vadodara and Rajkot continue to see an increase each day in the new cases the two districts report.

As of July beginning, Vadodara was reporting an average 50-60 new cases each day, while Rajkot was reporting daily anywhere between 20-30 cases. Vadodara at present reports more than 90 cases each day, recording 96 positive patients and three patients on Thursday.

Rajkot saw 86 test positive. Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, both districts with municipal corporation areas, continue to see a high caseload with 400 and 340 patients under treatment at present in the respective districts.

The two districts of Bharuch and Surendranagar have added 600-odd cases in the past 30 days. Until July 1, Bharuch had reported only about 230 cases and Surendranagar 140. Currently, the two districts combined have approximately 650 active patients undergoing treatment. Banask-antha has added over 500 cases this month and had reported only 178 cases until June 30.

While testing has gone up to 25,000 samples a day, there is no detail on how many of these are antigen testing.

