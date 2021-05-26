Have details of 27,000 who died of Covid in Gujarat, says Cong; demands Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin

As per the Gujarat government's health bulletin, as many as 9,701 people have died of Covid-19 in Gujarat till Wednesday.

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday claimed to have collected the details of over 27,000 persons who died of Covid-19 across Gujarat and demanded that the state government pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, after verifying the data.

On May 10, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee had released an online Google form, asking families of deceased Covid patients to fill in some basic details. GPCC interim president Amit Chavda claimed on Wednesday that the party collected 17,300 online forms and 10,000 manual forms through taluka level Congress committees in the past 15 days.

In a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad, Chavda said, “We all know that the people of Gujarat had to suffer and scramble for essentials such as medicines and beds due to the lack of willpower and coordination in the state government. The Gujarat High Court had also commented that the people of Gujarat are living ‘Ram Bharose’ and had made observation on data fudging of Covid deaths by the state government.”

“Congress had initially demanded a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for Covid related deaths… Our party decided to do its own survey and on May 10, we released a Google form for the families of patients who died of Covid, asking them to fill basic details… In the past fortnight, over 17,300 people filled the online forms… We have also collected manual form from around 10,000 deceased persons at the taluka level,” added Chavda.

Adding that the data has been shared with the state government, Chavda said, “We found that of the total deaths, only 22 per cent was at home, while the remaining 78 per cent happened in hospitals. This shows that a large number of people died due to lack of timely treatment, oxygen and medicines, which proves criminal negligence by the state government. We demand that the state government release an order immediately for the financial support of such families, conduct surveys at local levels and verify the data sent by us and announce compensation of Rs 4 lakh. Gujarat government must also release a white paper on Covid deaths and release it online.”

