Gujarat COVID-19 wrap: Asymptomatic patients over 85 allowed to stay home

The Gujarat state health department announced Friday that those above 85 years of age who test positive for COVID19 and are asymptomatic, can stay at home, subject to an undertaking by the family.

The number of asymptomatic testing positive for COVID 19 had risen after the health department started aggressive testing, especially in the cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Gujarat reported 37 more cases taking the count up to 316, including a 35-year doctor who tested positive from an urban healthcare centre in Ahmedabad city where he was deputed for COVID 19 surveillance.

Principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi told mediapersons Friday, “It was decided on Thursday in a high-powered committee meeting at the chief ministerial level that those aged more than 85 years who are testing positive but remain asymptomatic can remain at home subject to specific conditions wherein the family has to give an undertaking that they wish to keep the patient at home in isolation. As they are asymptomatic they may not be requiring any treatment per se. In such cases, subject to the fact that they’ll strictly follow all conditions that come with such an undertaking, the patient can be kept at home…We are clear that the patient must be asymptomatic and should not have any other condition…This decision has been taken as sometimes if an aged person is taken to a hospital, they face trauma and they find mental strength in staying at home.”

Meanwhile, in the designated clusters in the municipal corporation areas, those who are found to be asymptomatic despite being part of the cluster and may have come in close contact with a known positive patient, will be quarantined and kept under observation for 14 days and if necessary a test may be conducted seven days later, he said.

Bharuch became the 19th district in Gujarat to be affected with four cases testing positive of those that went to a Tablighi event in Tamil Nadu. They belong to Ikhar village in Amod taluka, and returned to their village in March from Tamil Nadu.

Vadodara reported eight more cases, seven of whom are from Nagarwada area of the city which was declared a ‘red zone’ on Sunday. Another case is from Ajwa road. With this, the district total now goes up to 47.

With a target planned of testing 1,000 samples a day, Ravi said between Thursday 10 am until Friday 10 am, 978 samples were taken of which 635 had tested negative. A majority of the results of the samples taken from Surat were pending as of Friday morning.

Eleven new cases were reported from Ahmedabad including that of an Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Kendra (RBSK) doctor from the rural area of Bavla in Ahmedabad. The 35-year old doctor was deputed at AMC Danilimda urban healthcare centre for surveillance activity.

The woman is admitted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in stable condition and 14 other close contacts of her have been quarantined. This would be the first instance in the state where the health department has declared a frontline medical professional to have been infected while on COVID19 duty.

The remaining ten cases are from the municipal corporation areas of Kalupur, Manek Chowk, Juhapura, Bapunagar, Shah-e-Alam, Dudheshwar and Nava Wadaj.

The state saw the death toll rise to 19 across the state with a 40-year old man who had kidney complications and was admitted at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, succumbing to COVID19 and another 81-year old man in Gandhinagar, who was the grandfather of a 27-year old Dubai-returned man who had first tested positive and was known to have directly infected at least five of his family members. Four others were discharged across the state from the districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar and Porbandar, taking the count of recovered patients in the state to 30.

In the other districts, four other patients tested positive in Bhavnagar, one in Gandhinagar, two others in Kutch, two in Patan and five others in Rajkot.

