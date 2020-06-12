Gujarat: Covid-19 cases cross 22k in state, 38 die

Among the 25 who died in Ahmedabad, three were from the district. (Representational) Among the 25 who died in Ahmedabad, three were from the district. (Representational)

For the second consecutive day this week, Gujarat reported more than 500 positive cases making it nearly 2,000 cases since Monday. The state crossed 22,000-mark on Thursday with a positivity rate hovering around 7.6 per cent of samples tested. Morbi district which has reported only six cases so far, reported its first death. Thirty-eight deaths were reported across the state on Thursday.

Ahmedabad reported 330 new patients, while 231 were discharged. Among those discharged was AMC Opposition leader Dinesh Sharma from SVP Hospital. Sharma and his 18-year-old son had tested positive on May 30.

Among the 25 who died in Ahmedabad, three were from the district. Of the total 1,117 positive patients who have died in Ahmedabad, the rural jurisdiction has reported 33 deaths.

Of the 330 new cases in Ahmedabad, 28 were from the district while another 300 from the municipal corporation limits. Nine of the new cases were from Sanand taluka and another seven from Dascroi.

Surat on the other hand reported four more deaths taking the fatalities here to 90, while another 86 tested positive. Gandhinagar and Bharuch too recorded a spike with 11 and seven more testing positive in the respective districts. Dahod reported two positive cases, both from the Devgadh Baria area. One of them had returned from Ahmedabad and another is a health officer at a public health centre. Vadodara with 39 more cases, the total stood at 1,447.

