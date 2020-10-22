Gujarat: Covid-19 cases cross 1.63 lakh

Gandhinagar and Mehsana continue to report marginally fewer than 50 cases daily, with the respective districts’ tally standing at 4,500 and 3,500. (Representational)

Gujarat continues to report over 1,100 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to over 1.63 lakh on Wednesday. Nine others succumbed to the disease, including one patient from the rural limits of Surat, one from Bharuch — the latter reporting a Covid-19 fatality after three weeks. As many as 1,180 people were discharged on Wednesday.

Among those to succumb in Banaskantha was a liasoning officer between district and state authorities at the Palanpur Civil Hospital, Dr Geeta Patel (47). She was admitted since September 14 and was on ventilator support since the past 19 days.

Ahmedabad, where nearly 180 cases were reported on Wednesday, saw an addition of four micro-containment zones in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits.

Among the new micro containment zones were several households in Gandhi Leprosy Seva Sangh. A few days ago, several other households in Gandhi Leprosy Seva Sangh were also declared as micro-containment areas.

Gandhinagar and Mehsana continue to report marginally fewer than 50 cases daily, with the respective districts’ tally standing at 4,500 and 3,500.

