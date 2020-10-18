Gujarat: Covid-19 cases cross 1.6 lakh in state, over 1.41 lakh recover

As many as 1,233 patients recovered from Covid-19 across the state, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,41,652. (Representational)

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed 1.6 lakh on Sunday with 1,091 fresh cases and nine deaths in a day. The state tally is now 1,60,007 and death toll 3,663.

While Surat reported the highest number of 239 fresh cases on Sunday, Ahmedabad had the highest number of deaths with five patients succumbing to the virus — four from the city and one from rural areas. With 239 new cases and two deaths, the total cases in Surat reached 33,948 and 814 deaths.

In Ahmedabad, 183 new cases — 167 from urban and 16 from rural areas — were reported, taking the district tally to 39,210 cases and 1,873 deaths. Vadodara reported 119 new cases and one death, taking its total cases to 14,118 and death toll to 215, so far.

In Saurashtra, Rajkot reported cases in three digit as 107 fresh cases were reported in a day, while Jamagar reported 84 cases, Junagadh 32 and Bhavnagar 18 cases.

