Gujarat: Cousins found hanging from tree in Panchmahals district

The Panchmahals district police has launched a probe into the alleged suicide of two girls — Varsha Rathwa, 18 and Sonal Rathwa, 16 — whose bodies were found hanging from a tree at Lalpuri village in Goghamba taluka of the district on Tuesday. One of the two girls, who were first cousins, was physically challenged.

According to the complaint filed by the family of the girls at Rajgadh police station, the two girls had attended a wedding in Eral village and “disappeared” thereafter. The family has said that the bodies of the girls were spotted hanging from the tree on the outskirts of Lalpuri village on Tuesday.

The police said that Varsha, who was the daughter of Sonal’s maternal uncle, had attended a college in Bodeli in Chhota Udepur and was suffering from polio, while Sonal was a high school student. On April 30, Varsha told her family that she was visiting Eral to stay with her aunt for a few days. The two girls attended the wedding in Eral on Monday evening and went missing thereafter.

An official of Rajgadh police station said, “The two girls had used their dupatta to hang from the tree. The family has claimed that they had been looking for the two since Monday evening after they went missing from the wedding. The bodies have been sent for autopsy at Goghamba referral hospital. The family has raised suspicion as they feel Varsha could not have climbed up a tree owing to her physical condition. We are awaiting reports of the panel autopsy.”