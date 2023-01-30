scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Gujarat court convicts self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in rape case filed in 2013; sentence order on Jan 31

The court acquitted six other accused, including Asaram's wife, due to the lack of evidence.

Asaram Bapu is currently lodged in jail in Jodhpur in another rape case.

A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a woman disciple rape case registered against him in 2013.

Sessions court judge DK Soni reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Tuesday (January 31).

As per the FIR lodged at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad, Asaram Bapu allegedly raped the woman on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of the city.

“The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others,” special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said on Monday.

The controversial godman is currently lodged in jail in Jodhpur in another rape case.

A Surat-based woman had filed a case of rape and illegal confinement against Asaram Bapu and seven others, one of whom died during the pendency of the trial, in October 2013. A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 19:11 IST
