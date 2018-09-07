Gujarat: Court rejects CID’s plea for Sanjiv Bhatt custody

Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested on Wednesday Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested on Wednesday

A magisterial court in Palanpur on Thursday rejected the remand application of CID-Crime seeking custody of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and a retired police inspector I B Vyas for 14 days, and sent the two to Palanpur sub-jail. The two were arrested by CID-Crime on Wednesday in connection with a 22-year-old case in which Bhatt has been accused of planting 1.25 kg of opium in a hotel room in Palanpur to frame a Rajasthan lawyer under the tough Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

A SIT of CID-Crime has been investigating the case under the orders of Gujarat High Court.

“The CID-Crime had moved an application seeking custody of the two — Bhatt and Vyas — for 14 days for a number of reasons. However, we contested their application, arguing that none of those reasons requires custodial interrogation of the accused as the prosecution is seeking documentary evidence that are already available with them. After hearing us, the court rejected the CID-Crime’s application and sent the accused to Palanpur sub-jail,” said advocate Rahimuddin Shaikh who appeared for Bhatt.

Apart from the remand application, the prosecution had moved another application seeking the court’s nod to add more sections to the case. Shaikh said that the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class V B Charan has not passed any order on it.

The case dates back to 1986 when lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit of Pali in Rajasthan was arrested by Banaskantha police for opium smuggling after it raided a hotel in Palanpur and allegedly recovered 1.15 kg opium from a room booked under Rajpurohit’s name. Bhatt was then SP of Banaskantha. Later, Banaskantha police submitted a report to the court seeking discharge of Rajpurohit from the case.

Rajpurohit has been alleging that he was framed by Bhatt at the behest of a former judge of Gujarat High Court R R Jain. According to him, he was arrested owing to a property dispute.

Bhatt, a 1988 batch IPS officer was dismissed from service in 2015. He had several run-ins with the BJP government.

