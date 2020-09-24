Gujarat: Corporators and mayor among 1,372 new Covid cases in state

The inquiry shall be looking at if all private laboratories are adhering to the standard operating procedures (SoP) as has been laid down by the state. (Representational)

Gujarat’s cumulative Covid-19 tally exceeded 1.27 lakh with 1,372 new cases on Wednesday. Among those who tested positive were Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) corporator and former mayor of Ahmedabad, Gautam Shah; incumbent mayor of Jamnagar, Hasmukh Jethwa; and several corporators of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Jethwa tested positive in an antigen test and is in home isolation with mild symptoms.

Corporator from Naranpura ward, Gautam Shah, who tested positive in Ahmedabad, where over 180 cases were reported on Wednesday, was admitted to SVP Hospital.

Emphasising on the urban local body’s testing policy of “test one, test all”, officer on special duty (OSD) to AMC, Rajiv Gupta, said, “Over 100 testing kiosks have been set up across all the zones of AMC where anyone can go at any time to get themselves tested.”

In a video statement, Gupta added, “In Ahmedabad, especially in Sindhu Bhavan Road Prahladnagar, SG Highway and Ring Road, one can see gatherings of young people in the evening. It is my special appeal to these youths without masks and violating social distancing norms that they must be considerate towards their aged parents at home or the elderly at large and must thus wear masks and maintain social distancing. It is important that our youth cooperates with us,” said Gupta.

In Vadodara, where the Covid-19 tally has crossed 10,900, several Congress leaders, including four party corporators of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Congress Corporator Pushpa Waghela tested positive, along with her husband and former Corporator Raju Waghela and daughter. Another party corporator Jagruti Rana and her husband Dikshit Rana, also a party leader, tested positive. Congress corporator Himangi Kolekar and BJP Corporator Manorama Kharde also tested positive.

Surat-based anesthetist, Dr Sanket Mehta (37), who was airlifted to Chennai after his condition worsened, has reportedly improved. He was taken off extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and is maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation, according to sources.

Dr Mehta, who tested positive on July 22 and was admitted at BAPS Pramukh Swami Hospital, had assisted in intubating a 70-year-old Covid-19 patient in the ICU.

In a notification issued by the office of DG and IG of Gujarat police’s law and order division, it was notified following a Gujarat High Court order, accused persons who are arrested, shall undergo antigen tests and submit the test report to the competent court within 24 hours of arrest.

Dr Sheetal Mistry, nodal officer of Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society- run Gotri Covid-19 hospital, tested positive in Vadodara on Wednesday. VMC Medical Officer of Health Dr Devesh Patel said that both Mistry and his wife tested positive and were in home isolation. “We have asked other officers who came in contact with Dr Mistry to get tested if symptomatic,” Patel said.

Jamnagar mayor Hasmukh Jethva and BJP corporator Mittal Faldu were among 84 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The mayor told media persons that he had cough for two days and therefore got himself tested.

Rajkot mayor Bina Acharya who had tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago has recovered and resumed work on Monday.

