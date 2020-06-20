537 Covid cases in a day take Gujarat’s total to over 26,000

With 312 fresh cases, Ahmedabad tally crossed 18,000, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,296 in the district. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) With 312 fresh cases, Ahmedabad tally crossed 18,000, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,296 in the district. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

As many as 537 new Covid-19 cases, including 312 in Ahmedabad, were reported in the state on Friday, taking the total tally to over 26,000.

Since June 1, the state of Gujarat has added over 9,000 cases till Friday when Surat saw its highest single day spike with 93 cases, with total cases in the district nearing 3,000.

However, Ahmedabad reported the week’s lowest number of cases on Friday. The state has recorded 1,622 Covid fatalities till Friday, with Ahmedabad accounting to 80 per cent of it.

Vadodara tally increased to 1,783 with 45 fresh cases on Friday, with the south zone reporting a spike of 13 cases in a day.

Mehsana district that has seen a rise in numbers this month, reported 12 more cases on Friday, taking the district tally to over 200.

Gandhinagar, which has reported 540 cases till now, saw an addition of nine cases while another patient succumbed to the infection.

Barring the districts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, Gandhinagar has 190 patients undergoing treatment, the highest among the remaining 30 districts.

