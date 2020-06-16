Gujarat: Over 500 cases reported on 6th consecutive day

Surat reported 64 more cases, taking the total to more than 2,600. Vadodara reported 44 more cases while three others were declared dead, and as per the VMC audit, all three deaths occurred due to comorbidities. (Representational) Surat reported 64 more cases, taking the total to more than 2,600. Vadodara reported 44 more cases while three others were declared dead, and as per the VMC audit, all three deaths occurred due to comorbidities. (Representational)

With more than 500 cases reported on the sixth consecutive day, the state tally crossed 24,000 on Monday. The state has added nearly 7,000 cases since June 1. To compare, the state had added nearly as many cases from March 19, when Gujarat reported its first case, to May 6, a time period most of which was spent in lockdown. More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients have died till date in the state.

Ahmedabad reported 327 new cases, while 23 died. Of the 327 cases, Ahmedabad rural reported 34. Ahmedabad rural has reported more than 600 cases by now, more than half of these cases reported from the two talukas of Dholka and Dascroi. Ahmedabad’s tally is near 17,000, while the case fatality rate in the district stands at over seven per cent.

In Surat, four persons died, taking the case fatalities to 104. Among those dead was an assistant sub-inspector Magan-bhai Baraiya, 55, who was deployed at Bhagal cross roads in Surat and was taken to NCH on May 30, when he reported a fever, cough and cold. On May 31, Baraiya’s test results returned positive. He was discharged on June 9 but on June 11, his health deteriorated and he was admitted again in the New Civil hospital. On June 13 evening, he again tested positive for Covid -19. On Sunday afternoon, he breathed his last in the hospital. The deceased was reportedly diabetic and had pneumonia infection in both the lungs. This is the first case of death of policemen due to COVID in Surat, according to the city police commissioner.

Surat reported 64 more cases, taking the total to more than 2,600. Vadodara reported 44 more cases while three others were declared dead, and as per the VMC audit, all three deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Capital city Gandhinagar reported 15 more cases with the district nearing 500 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.