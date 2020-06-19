Gujarat: Covid count jumps by 514 to 25,700 in state

Surat saw six more fatalities, while 82 tested positive. (Representational Photo) Surat saw six more fatalities, while 82 tested positive. (Representational Photo)

The state reported 514 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 25,700. The number of people presently undergoing treatment in the state is nearly 6,200.

Ahmedabad’s active cases, which make up more than 65 per cent of the state’s total active cases and nearly 70 per cent of the state’s total positive cases, saw 22 patients succumbing to the virus.

In a report filed by the state government before the Gujarat High Court on Thursday, it was submitted that considering the present requirement, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has requisitioned 59 private hospitals in the city of Ahmedabad and the necessary agreements have been executed, so as to reserve 50% of the beds in these hospitals for government-referred patients.

The state claimed that 2,077 beds have thus been reserved for Covid-19 patients. According to the state’s report, as of Thursday, 911 Covid-19 patients referred by the authorities were being treated in these hospitals, against the total availability of 2,077 beds. According to the state, currently cases of recovery are higher in number as compared to the new cases of admission.

In Ahmedabad, 317 new cases were reported, while 281 others were discharged. Active cases saw an increase by only 14 patients here. The rural jurisdiction, which has reported over 20 positive cases each day in June, saw only nine cases, a third of them from the taluka of Sanand.

Surat saw six more fatalities, while 82 tested positive. Gandhinagar’s death toll went up to 23, while with 11 new cases, the tally went up to 531.

Vadodara tally crossed 1,700 with 43 more testing positive, nine of them from the rural jurisdiction. The test positivity rate this week in Vadodara has been over 23 per cent, with samples taken each day ranging from 180-190.

Panchmahal where four cases have been reported in the past two days taking the tally to 149, saw a three-year-old boy test positive.

