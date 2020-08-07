Gujarat: State Covid tally crosses 68k; 1,034 new cases

As of Thursday, over 50,000 patients have been discharged in Gujarat. (Representational) As of Thursday, over 50,000 patients have been discharged in Gujarat. (Representational)

With 1,034 new Covid-19 cases being reported across the state on Thursday, the Gujarat tally has crossed 68,000. Vadodara reported over 100 new cases for the third consecutive day. Three districts continue to report over 100 new cases daily at present – Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Although Surat continues to take the lead with the district’s tally crossing 14,500, Vadodara has now reported more than 5,200 cases.

Ahmedabad tally now stands at 27,434 cases.

Rajkot reported 90 cases with five patients succumbing to the infection.

Morbi continues to see a surge with 24 people testing positive, adding nearly 80 cases in six days.

Dahod, which has reported 700 cases till date, has 495 patients undergoing treatment at present.

As of Thursday, over 50,000 patients have been discharged in Gujarat.

