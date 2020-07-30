Gujarat reports single-day high of 1,144 Covid cases as CM says situation better than in Kerala

Vijay Rupani. (File) Vijay Rupani. (File)

On a day when Gujarat reported 1,144 Covid-19 cases — its highest so far in a day — taking the state tally to over 59,000 cases, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a visit to Rajkot and Vadodara on Wednesday said that the state had fewer fresh cases than Kerala on Tuesday and ranked 12 in the total number of cases in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Rupani said, “I am happy to share that thanks to cooperation of people from all walks of life, we are controlling corona situation very well. Almost 50,000 cases are reported every day in India… Kerala, which had around 15 to 20 days ago, was claiming that corona had been controlled fully. People were busy discussing Kerala model when it reported 1,168 cases yesterday. There are more than 10,000 active cases in Kerala. In Gujarat, the number of new cases was 1,105 yesterday.”

The CM was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim and Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jayanti Ravi during his visit to Rajkot and Vadodara on Wednesday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and to finalise strategy for the emerging situation.

Also Read| In Surat and Ahmedabad; Parents shift kids from private schools to municipal schools

For the first time, all 33 districts of the state reported cases in a single day and 10 new cases were recorded in persons who were from outside the state.

Rupani, who is an MLA from Rajkot and a native of the district, said that Gujarat, which used to report the second highest number of daily cases in the country after Maharashtra, has now managed to climb down to the 12th position. “At one point, the mortality rate in Gujarat was seven per cent, the highest in India. We managed to bring it down to four per cent. Our recovery rate has also climbed to 74 per cent, which is as good as one gets… Initially, Ahmedabad was infected but now it is under control. Then it was the turn of Surat, but it is coming under control now. Over the past few days, the number of new cases there has not gone past 200…,” said Rupani.

While the number of fresh cases reported in Gujarat on Tuesday was lower than that in Kerala, the state tally in Gujarat is 58,159 with 2,393 deaths. Kerala had, however, reported total 20,894 cases and 67 deaths as of Tuesday. While the southern state has 10,093 active cases, Gujarat has as many as 13,198 active cases. Also Kerala, with a population of 3.3 crore as per the Census 2011, has tested 7.09 lakh samples whereas Gujarat, with a population of 6.04 crore, has so far tested 6.89 lakh samples.

Also Read| Sumul Dairy Elections; First test for new BJP chief in Gujarat: Rival groups in fray

Kerala dashboard of July 29 reflected 903 new cases with one death. For the month of July, the state has not reported more than 5 deaths on any given day and have also seen nine days when not a single death was recorded. Kerala reported more than 1,000 cases on four days in July, while Gujarat has been reporting over 1,000 cases daily since July 21.

On Wednesday, Surat reported 291 cases and 11 deaths while Ahmedabad recorded 152 new cases and five deaths. The municipal corporation-area containing districts of Rajkot and Gandhinagar reported 80 and 50 new cases taking the respective district tallies to 1,600 and 1,400.

Vadodara, where 95 tested positive and three others succumbed to the infection, saw former MLA of Karjan assembly constituency, Akshay Patel, being discharged from hospital. Patel tested positive on July 20 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vadodara. Patel, who recently joined the BJP after resigning from the Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June, was in home isolation for two days initially. Congress corporator from Ward1 of Vadodara city, Atul Patel, tested positive on Wednesday and was admitted to a private hospital. Smaller districts of Bharuch, Mehsana and Morbi reported around 30 cases each for the second consecutive day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd