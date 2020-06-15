Gujarat: BJP councillor dies of Covid, state tally reaches 23,633

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel expressed her condolences to Kanojia’s family in a tweet late night. (Representational) Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel expressed her condolences to Kanojia’s family in a tweet late night. (Representational)

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s BJP councillor of Bhaipura-Hatkeshwar ward Gayaprasad Kanojia succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday. He was detected positive on June 1 following which he was admitted to AMC-run SVP hospital. Kanojia is among the 29 who died of Covid-19 in the state on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,483.

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel expressed her condolences to Kanojia’s family in a tweet late night.

On Sunday, 511 people tested positive for coronavirus across the state, taking the state tally to 23,633. Ahmedabad reported both the highest number of 334 cases and 22 deaths. The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has reached 16,640, while toll is 1,187.

Surat reported four deaths. With 76 new cases on Sunday the total number of cases here stands at 2,579.

One death each was reported from Aravalli, Panchmahal and Mehsana. Also, 442 people were discharged from Ahmedabad (224), Surat (99), Vadodara (66), Gandhinagar (12), Jamnagar (11), Mehsana (7), Banaskantha (5), Narmada (4), Anand (3), Bhavnagar (3), Rajkot (3), Patan (2), Dahod (1), Devbhoomi Dwarka (1) and Kheda (1).

Refuting all rumours doing the rounds on different social media platforms of an anticipated lockdown to be imposed in the state again, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a statement on Sunday said there is no such plan by the state government to impose a lockdown.

