Gujarat: 960 new Covid cases reported; over 1,000 patients discharged

Surat reported the highest deaths at 10 and over 260 cases on Saturday. (Representational) Surat reported the highest deaths at 10 and over 260 cases on Saturday. (Representational)

Reporting 960 new coronavirus cases while discharging over a 1,000 patients on Saturday, Gujarat currently has around 13,500 patients undergoing treatment even as it has reported over 47,400 Covid-19 cases till date.

Meanwhile, the central task force, after taking stock of the pandemic situation in Ahmedabad and Surat on Friday, reviewed preparedness in other districts.

This is for the second time that Gujarat discharged more than a 1,000 patients in a single day. The state had also seen over 1,100 patients being discharged on June 2.

Surat reported the highest deaths at 10 and over 260 cases on Saturday. Ahmedabad saw four succumb to Covid-19 and reported nearly 200 more patients, taking the tally here to over 24,100.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) that has commenced antigen testing of all staff members of Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service and BRTS, took 624 samples on Saturday and saw two of them test positive.

The AMC added six new micro containment areas in Odhav, Thaltej, Bopal and Maninagar, while micro containment zones in Jodhpur, Bopal, Bodakdev and Isanpur were delisted.

Rajkot saw one patient die of Covid and the tally neared 1,000 here. Vadodara tally crossed 3,500 with 78 new cases, reporting the highest single-day surge yet.

The central team of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, General Director of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargav and Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Arti Ahuja interacted and reviewed the Covid response in all districts of Gujarat on Saturday.

The team addressed Vadodara district officials via video conferencing and praised the efforts of the administration in their proactive approach to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao, who headed the team of officials from Vadodara at the video conference, said, “We made a presentation of our initiatives against Covid-19 in the last four months. Our systematic advance planning and proactive implementation has been highly appreciated by the central government team.”

District Collector Shalini Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Nalin Upadhyay and other health officials were present at the meeting.

