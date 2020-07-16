Gujarat: 925 new cases, Covid tally crosses 44k

Surat reported the highest number of deaths in the state, while Ahmedabad at just two deaths reported its lowest incidence since mid-April. (Representational) Surat reported the highest number of deaths in the state, while Ahmedabad at just two deaths reported its lowest incidence since mid-April. (Representational)

Gujarat reported a new high of 925 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, amounting to a total of 44,631 cases of which over 11,100 patients are undergoing treatment. The state also crossed a new high in testing after testing over 9,300 samples in a 24-hour cycle.

Surat reported the highest number of deaths in the state, while Ahmedabad at just two deaths reported its lowest incidence since mid-April.

However, the state bulletin pegged the total new positive cases in Surat at 236 and five deaths, while the district administration said there were 255 new cases and six deaths. As per the local administration, Surat has reported 9,205 cases in all with 381 deaths.

The state health department’s record reflects an under-reporting in the total cases of Surat district by 563 and 152 fewer deaths.

Ahmedabad added 173 new cases, taking the tally to nearly 23,600 cases, adding a 1,000 cases in a span of seven days. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corpor-ation added 11 more micro containment zones in the city, including the areas of Gota, New Naroda, Naroda, Lambha, New Ranip, Vastral and Vejalpur. Nine other areas earlier notified micro containment zones were de-listed, including two in Thaltej and one each in Vejalpur, Ghatlodiya, Gota, Vejalpur, Chandlodia and Maninagar.

Six other districts with corporation areas continue to see a spike in cases. Rajkot added 54 new cases and Bhavnagar added 61 more cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to over 750 in both districts. One patient succumbed to the disease in Bhavnagar.

Vadodara added 77 new cases, bettering its single-day surge for the third day in a row. The tally here stands at 3,296 Covid-19 cases till date. Gandhinagar, too, reported a fatality while adding 30 more cases, the majority from the district’s rural jurisdiction.

District collector of Devbhoomi Dwarka on Wednesday notified the prohibition in movement of people to Kileshwar in Bhanvad taluka of the district. The area sees tourist footfall during the monsoon season. Bhanvad currently has two Covid-19 patients under treatment. The notification issued on July 15 will be effective from July 19 until August 23. The district has reported 29 cases till date.

Surendranagar, which has been testing samples ranging between 100-250 a day and tested 278 samples on Tuesday, reported 32 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally here to 380. The district has added nearly 240 cases in the two weeks of Unlock-2.

