Gujarat: 863 fresh cases take state tally beyond 39k

While Banaskantha and Patan recorded one fatality each, 17 tested positive in Mehsana. (Representational) While Banaskantha and Patan recorded one fatality each, 17 tested positive in Mehsana. (Representational)

Reporting more than 860 cases on Thursday, Gujarat has added more than 6,600 cases in the first nine days of July. The case count in the state now stands at 39,354. Surat saw its highest single-day surge by reporting more than 300 cases, taking the district tally to over 7,000 Covid-19 cases.

Of the total 307 fresh cases reported from Surat, 95 are from the rural jurisdiction. Six patients succumbed to the infection in this district taking the fatalities to over 200. July has seen Surat’s daily new cases contribute a third of Gujarat’s daily new cases and currently has more than 2,400 patients undergoing treatment.

Ahmedabad, which has been reporting fewer than 200 new cases daily since July 4, reported 162 new cases, making up less than 20 per cent of Gujarat’s new cases on Thursday. AMC also added eight new micro containment zones, including three residential buildings in the north east zone areas of Thaltej and Chandlodia.

Navsari and Valsad too have seen a surge post Unlock 2.0. With 28 more testing positive from Valsad, the district added 155 cases this month, as many as it did in May and June. Valsad had reported its first case on May 2. Navsari reported 16 new cases and has now reported 100 cases this month. Moreover, while the district until July 1 had reported five deaths, the state bulletin maintains only a single Covid-19 fatality for this district.

Gandhinagar has added more than 150 cases, with 32 more testing positive on Thursday. The district total crossed 800. Its neighbouring district Aravalli continues to be a cause for concern with the district reporting the highest case fatality rate in the state at 9.58 per cent, even as one more succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 23.

While Banaskantha and Patan recorded one fatality each, 17 tested positive in Mehsana.

In Vadodara, a city-based physician, Dr Amit Shah, who had tested positive and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since earlier this week, was among those who died of the infection on Thursday. Shah, in his mid 40s, who ran a speciality hospital at Waghodia Road was actively involved in consultation during the times of the ongoing pandemic. Although, the VMC death audit will later officially confirm if Shah’s death would be classified as a Covid-19 death or not, tributes poured in for the doctor across social media platforms from citizens of Vadodara.

“He was not an active part of the Covid-19 task force of medical experts formed here but he had offered to work in our Covid-19 hospitals,” VMC health officer Dr Devesh Patel said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd