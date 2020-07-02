Gujarat: 675 new Covid cases in state, Surat continues its upsurge

Among the 200-odd to test positive in Surat on Wednesday, was a leading diamond merchant, currently undergoing treatment in Kiran hospital. (Representational) Among the 200-odd to test positive in Surat on Wednesday, was a leading diamond merchant, currently undergoing treatment in Kiran hospital. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 675 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to more than 33,300. With 215 new cases in Ahmedabad, the district tally crossed 21,000 cases. Surat continued its upsurge with 201 fresh cases being reported. The district has reported more than 5,000 cases till date.

On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, a government release said that till June 30, a total of 407 healthcare workers and professionals have been infected with Covid-19 and seven of them have died, including at least two doctors.

The family members of three government employees who succumbed to the infection have been paid Rs 50 lakh each under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and the procedure is on to pay the amount to the next of kin of four other deceased health workers, the release further said.

In Ahmedabad, as many as eleven sadhus including the head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan have been admitted to various private hospitals after they tested positive in the last week. The 78-year old head priest was admitted at CIMS hospital in Science City nearly six days back and is said to be under observation.

In a further revision with the second phase of easing curbs, the AMC lifted the restrictions in nine micro-containment zones, while designating 15 other areas as micro-containment zones including the Swaminarayan temple in Maninagar, which has a population of 25 people in the premises according to the AMC.

Also to be included in the new micro-containment zones was a block in a Narol township in the south zone, two societies in Vastral and one in Nikol among the five micro containment zones declared in the east zone. As many as 16 households too have been contained in Mahavir Nagar near Satellite in Jodhpur area while two other societies – Aazam Society and Sainath Society in Vejalpur — are the three micro containment zones in the south west zone. The new containment zones together have an approximate population of 3,244 people across 745 households.

Of the nine earlier notified micro-containment zones which were delisted, five are from the southwest zone, including residential societies such as Shreenandnagar, three others from the east zone and one from the north zone ward of Kubernagar. The delisting will ease the curbs for a population of approximately 5,300 across 1,059 households.

Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi on Wednesday visited the hotspots of Katargam, Varachha, and Limbayat in Surat with the municipal officials. These areas have reported the maximum cases in the district, including 1,288 cases from Katargam zone and another 1,000 cases from Limbayat zone. Ravi also visited the New Civil Hospital and SMIMER Hospital and took stock of the situation.

Among the 200-odd to test positive in Surat on Wednesday, was a leading diamond merchant, currently undergoing treatment in Kiran hospital.

Vadodara tally went up to 2,338 with 58 new cases being reported – highest single-day surge since April. Out of this, 12 are from the rural jurisdiction. The death toll went up to 57 with two more deaths declared following audits. Of the two, VMC declared one fatality owing to Covid-19 while the other patient had comorbidities.

Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao announced an additional bed capacity of 700 across seven hospitals, for Covid-19 treatment. With this, Vadodara now has a notified total of 2,300 beds, 1,370 of them reserved for free of cost treatment in government and private hospitals.

Navsari reported a spike with 24 new cases as did the districts of Bharuch (15), Valsad (15), Banaskantha (12) and Surendranagar (10).

Meanwhile, Dahod reported its first Covid-19 death in a 58-year-old diabetic man. Devbhoomi Dwarka too reported its second Covid-19 fatality.

