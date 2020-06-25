Gujarat: 569 new cases, state Covid tally crosses 29,000-mark

Crossing 29,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 569 new cases, Gujarat has seen more than 12,000 cases in the past 24 days.

Among the 25 Covid-19 patients who died on Wednesday, one was from Gir Somnath. With this, the district reported its first coronavirus death.

Since Tuesday, Ahmedabad has reported less than 250 new cases, seeing a new low of only 215 persons who tested positive across the district on Wednesday. Wednesday also marked the second consecutive day when 15 succumbed to the infection here. Notably, the district has tested less than 2,000 samples since June 20.

Surat saw five more die of Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 172 others tested positive here. Vadodara tally neared 2,000 with 45 more persons testing positive.

For the fifth day on Wednesday, the state saw nearly as many discharged, 575, as those who tested positive.

SRP jawans test positive

Nine more jawans of State Reserve Police (SRP) Group 18 of Narmada Battalion, which guards the Narmada Dam in Kevadia Colony of the district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Since June 17, 30 SRP personnel have tested positive in this district.

The jawans were part of a battalion of 87 personnel who had been deployed on Covid-19 lockdown duty in Surat. Spouses of three personnel have also tested positive, including the wife of the police inspector who was leading the battalion to Surat.

