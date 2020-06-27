11 Indian Army jawans test positive at Bhuj cantonment

Most of the jawans who tested positive were found to be asymptomatic and are being moved to the military hospital in Bhuj. (Representational) Most of the jawans who tested positive were found to be asymptomatic and are being moved to the military hospital in Bhuj. (Representational)

Eleven Indian Army jawans tested positive for Covid-19 at the cantonment in Bhuj of Kutch district in Gujarat. This is the third major instance where defence personnel have tested positive for the virus in the state.

The jawans who tested positive were among those who had returned from their holidays and were kept in quarantine centres within the cantonment at Bhuj. During this 14-day quarantine period, they are not allowed to mix with regular troops.

“Initially, two jawans in this camp showed symptoms and got tested. When their reports turned out positive, the others were also tested and about 11 of them were found positive,” an official told The Indian Express.

Most of the jawans who tested positive were found to be asymptomatic and are being moved to the military hospital in Bhuj.

On June 3, 16 sailors of the Indian Navy had tested positive for Covid-19 at the Porbandar naval base. In April, four soldier craftsmen undergoing training at a military station in Vadodara had tested positive.

