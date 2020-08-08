Gujarat: Covid tally crosses 69k, 1,074 new cases

The district tally of Jamnagar and Bharuch have neared 1,000. (Representational) The district tally of Jamnagar and Bharuch have neared 1,000. (Representational)

Covid-19 tally of Gujarat crossed 69,000 with more than 1,000 people testing positive on Friday. While 1,074 fresh cases were reported across the state, 22 patients succumbed to the infection.Surat continues to report the maximum daily cases — the only district reporting more than 200 cases every day.

Even as Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot continue to see the maximum daily surge in cases, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Friday, said in an interview that Gujarat government could bring 50 per cent of the total Tocilizumab injections imported in India to Gujarat. Rupani also said that till date, Gujarat government has provided Tocilizumab injections worth at least Rs 40 crore to various patients free of cost from the CM Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, health principal secretary Jayanti Ravi, who was in Rajkot said that till date, 2,700 vials of Tocilizumab has been procured by Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited (GMSCL).

The district tally of Jamnagar and Bharuch have neared 1,000.

