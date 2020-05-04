Gujarat: 28 die as state records 391 new cases in a day

Gujarat recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day—28—on Sunday and 391 new positive cases, taking the total cases in the state to 5,496. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana ) Gujarat recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day—28—on Sunday and 391 new positive cases, taking the total cases in the state to 5,496. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana )

Within two days of being categorised as a green district, Devbhumi Dwarka Sunday registered three cases. With this, 31 out of 33 districts barring Amreli and Junagadh are affected by the virus.

Twenty-three people died in Ahmedabad alone. Of them, 21 died at Civil hospital and one each at the Sola Civil Hospital and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run SVP hospital.

According to a state health bulletin, out of the 28 deaths, 4 were directly caused by COVID-19. The 24 others had co-morbidities such as asthma, lung, liver and heart ailments, hypertension, diabetes, kidney stone and mental disorders.

