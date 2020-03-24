Gujarat: Corona cases rise to 35, case against four patients of a family

Those who have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act are the man, his wife, his uncle and his sister-in-law. (Rerpesentational Image) Those who have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act are the man, his wife, his uncle and his sister-in-law. (Rerpesentational Image)

The police on Tuesday filed a case against four of a Gandhinagar family who tested positive for corona, charging them under multiple laws for not following home quarantine and concealing recent foreign trip from the health department, which pushed up the positive cases in the state to 36.

Two more family members of the 26-year old Gandhinagar man who recently returned from Dubai tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) resident was admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on March 20, tested positive for the infection on March 21. Until Tuesday, five others of his family have tested positive, including his grandmother, father, wife who also traveled to Dubai, and the latest, his uncle and his aunt. Those who have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act are the man, his wife, his uncle, all of who have tested positive and his sister-in-law.

Vadodara reported its seventh positive case with a 32-year-old man testing positive. He is the fifth in a family that includes 59-year-old man who tested positive along with his 46-year-old wife after returning from a tour to Sri Lanka. The man’s 29-year-old wife and 27-year-old sister also tested positive last week. All three cases are of local transmission through the elderly couple.

Rajkot reported two new cases on Tuesday. Chief district health officer of Rajkot Dr Mitesh Bhanderi told The Indian Express, “A 36-year-old man with history of foreign travel and a 76-year-old woman have tested positive. Both of them are residents of Rajkot city. We are finding out if the woman had travelled abroad recently.” Contact tracing has begun for the two new patients. The two were part of the 12 people who were tested for the infection, and 10 sample returned negative.

Health officials said 551 persons who had returned to Rajkot city after travelling abroad were under home quarantine. Another 169 were under home quarantine in rural areas of the district.

With this, the number of total COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to three. A 32-year-old man tested positive for the viral infection on March 19, becoming the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Saurasthra-Kutch region. He is being treatment at isolation ward in Rajkot civil hospital. After the 32-year-old businessman tested positive, five of his close family members had also become symptomatic of the viral infection but were tested negative.

After the first confirmed case, Rajkot Municipal Corporation and Rajkot district administration had locked down the locality with 450 people in which the businessman lived.

Two men from Surat — a 65-year-old man with a travel history to Saudi Arabia, was declared to have tested positive and another 32-year-old resident of west zone of Surat city with a travel history from Dubai who was tested positive on March 22, was declared to be a confirmed case by the health department on Tuesday.

Officials said no new positive patients have been reported from Surat until Tuesday. The SMC health officials continued door-to-door survey and strict vigil of those who are advised home quarantine.

Vadodara district collector Shalini Agrawal said that Vadodara’s SSG hospital now has a functional lab for COVID-19 tests, which were earlier sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. “It will increase efficiency and speed which will help in early detection and treatment,” she said.

