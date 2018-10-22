Gujarat: Cops booked for murder after man dies in custody

Ahmedabad Rural police have registered a case of murder against officials of its Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) after a 33-year-old man, who was detained for questioning in connection with theft of gold and silver worth Rs 2.5 crore, died in custody on October 15. However, the FIR, which was filed late Saturday night based on a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, does not name any police officers.

Police said that the decision to file a case against their own officials was taken after the postmorterm report of the deceased — identified as Surubha Zala, a resident of Bhoika village in Bhavnagar district — revealed multiple injuries on his body.

“Since this was a case of custodial death, a judicial inquiry is on. The FIR was registered Saturday as soon as the postmorterm note was made available to us which shows multiple injury marks. Currently, we have not named any specific officer as accused. Statements of the officials of the LCB and SOG will be recorded,” Inspector I H Gohil, who is investigating the custodial death case, said Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App