Gujarat cops ‘assault’ paan shop owner, probe initiated

Video shows two officials in civil clothes dragging the shop owner out of his shop and punching him.

Vadodara city police have initiated a probe into a video purportedly showing personnel attached to the Manjalpur police station in the city assaulting a paan shop owner for not having downed shutters during the ongoing night curfew hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Karanraj Vaghela has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The purported video, which went viral on social media, on Sunday evening, shows two officials in civil clothes dragging the shop owner out of his shop and punching him.

DCP Vaghela said, “A video of Manjalpur police officials is going viral on social media. This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated. ACP Kumpawat is inquiring into the incident and strict action, even suspension if necessary, will be taken shortly.”