Gujarat: Conviction rate in ACB cases almost doubled, says director

Kumar said the amount is as per jantri rates of the land and the market value of the same could be much higher..

The conviction rate of cases registered by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has increased from 23 per cent to 41 per cent, ACB Director Keshav Kumar said while addressing a press conference in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday.

Kumar added that near doubling of the conviction rate has been possible due to special emphasis on prosecution and scientific and forensic based probe.

Listing the increase in disproportionate assets (DA) cases as one of the achievements of the ACB, Kumar added that the allocation of chartered accountants, revenue adviser and forensic adviser to the ACB by the state government has been quite helpful in cracking and strengthening corruption cases.

In 2020, the ACB had done 38 cases of disproportionate assets worth Rs 50.11 crore, whereas the number of same in 2021 so far has been two cases worth Rs 33 crore.

Kumar said the amount is as per jantri rates of the land and the market value of the same could be much higher. He added that the ACB is targeting DA cases worth Rs 150 crore in 2021.

The ACB director also said that they have specially created a Technical & Forensic Support Unit, a special interrogation room with facility of layered voice analysis. Similarly, separate units have been created for benami and disproportionate assets cases and preventive vigilance.