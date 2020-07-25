Gujarat continues to report at least 1K covid cases; Two more police officials, dean of medical college test positive

Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court, while hearing Covid-related matters on Friday, also suggested that the government may increase the penalty for not wearing masks to Rs 1,000 from the present penalty of Rs 500. (Representational) Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court, while hearing Covid-related matters on Friday, also suggested that the government may increase the penalty for not wearing masks to Rs 1,000 from the present penalty of Rs 500. (Representational)

As Gujarat continues to add at least 1,000-odd coronavirus cases everyday, among those to test positive on Friday were the dean of the Gujarat Medical Research Society (GMERS) Medical College and Hospital in Junagadh and two police officials in Vadodara city. On the other hand, Surat reported over 300 cases for the first time, as per the state bulletin’s record.

Dr Suresh Rathod, dean of GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Junagadh, his wife and their son were among the 28 persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Junagadh on Friday. With this, the number of doctors of the medical college who have contracted the virus has gone up to 10.

Junagadh district administration has not been disclosing the identities of those contracting Covid-19. However, Junagadh Collector Sourabh Pardhi confirmed that the dean had tested positive for the infectious disease. “The dean, his wife and their son have tested positive for Covid-19. In the absence of Dr Rathod, GMERS has appointed Dr Krutarth Brahmbhatt as the incharge dean,” Pardhi told The Indian Express.

Dr Rathod is the second senior health administrator to test positive in Saurashtra. Dr Manish Mehta, medical superintendent of PDU Medical College in Rajkot, had also tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Surat has now reported more than 11,000 cases till date, adding a 1,000 cases in four days, and 12 others succumbed to the viral infection here on Friday. Ahmedabad reported 176 new cases and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation added 15 new micro containment zones.

As Vadodara’s death toll rose to 72 and 91 new cases were reported on Friday, the district’s tally crossed 4,000 cases. Vadodara city police confirmed that 16 police officials attached to various departments are undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Saroj Kumari said, “Two positive cases were reported on Friday. The total number of police personnel who tested positive is 16. This includes five staff members of the Commissioner of Police, who tested positive on Wednesday, as well as personnel from the police headquarters. All officers have been admitted at Covid hospitals and are stable.”

