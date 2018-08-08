Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Gujarat: Congress Seval Dal to take out Tiranga rally against BJP’s ‘divisive politics’ on August 9

GPCSD president Mangalsinh Solanki said that his organisation has chosen August 9 to take out the yatra as it was the same day when Mahatma Gandhi had launched the ‘Quit India movement’. 

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: August 8, 2018 1:03:45 am
GPCSD president Mangalsinh Solanki said that his organisation has chosen August 9 to take out the yatra as it was the same day when Mahatma Gandhi had launched the 'Quit India movement'.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Seval Dal (GPCSD) will take out a Tiranga rally on August 9 in Ahmedabad and other towns against the “divisive politics’’ of the BJP.

The Tiranga rally will begin from Lal Darwaza and end at the state Congress headquarters in Paldi where state Congress president Amit Chavda and other leaders will be addressing seval dal volunteers and party workers. GPCSD president Mangalsinh Solanki said that his organisation has chosen August 9 to take out the yatra as it was the same day when Mahatma Gandhi had launched the ‘Quit India movement’.

Solanki said that the BJP’s entire exercise since it came to power at the Centre had been to pit one community against the other, one caste against the other. “You can see how minorities and Dalits have been targetted in different states to dividing various sections of the society and to play vote bank politics’’, he said.

