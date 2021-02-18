Gujarat Congress offers ‘date destinations’ with coffee shops, BJP sees red

The BJP reacted to the manifesto saying it was an “influence of Italian culture” that has “offended the people of sanskaari nagri (cultural city) Vadodara”.

The Congress has promised “date destinations with coffee shops” as meeting places for “youth, students, couples and corporates”, apart from English medium schools for each zone and modern schools offering free education, in its manifesto for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections due on February 21.

The BJP reacted to the manifesto saying it was an “influence of Italian culture” that has “offended the people of sanskaari nagri (cultural city) Vadodara”.

The manifesto, released on Tuesday, as part of the party’s “Iconic Vadodara” promise, says if voted to power, the Congress would develop party halls and other such ground facilities for women organising kitty parties.

It has also promised “ultra modern schools offering free education”, English medium schools in every zone, lowering the drop-out rate, and increased impetus to health facilities as well as lower property tax slabs and other civic amenity charges.

Vadodara Congress president Prashant Patel who released the manifesto, said, “The idea behind the promise is to give the weaker section of the society the space to unwind and relax….”

The BJP called the promise to provide dating spaces “malicious”. Vadodara BJP general secretary Sunil Solanki said, “Is dating a part of our culture? The Congress has no respect for the values of the Indian society.”