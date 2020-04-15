Gujarat Congress MLA tests positive, had met CM, his deputy

The MLA, Imran Khedawala, represents Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in the Walled City. (File Photo/Representational) The MLA, Imran Khedawala, represents Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in the Walled City. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A Congress MLA from Ahmedabad on Tuesday reported positive for coronavirus, leading to panic in the Gujarat Secretariat, and condemnation of his “mistake”, as he had met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja along with Congress MLAs Gyasuddin Shaikh and Shailesh Parmar.

The meeting took place at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar to discuss the situation in Ahmedabad under the ongoing lockdown.

The MLA, Imran Khedawala, represents Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in the Walled City.

The CM’s Office (CMO) blamed Khedawala for not taking necessary precaution after having given his sample for testing. Quoting Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the CM, a CMO release stated, “Because there were a number of cases of Corona in walled city, CM Rupani had called local MLAs of the entire area… Around two days back, following symptoms like flu and fever, Khedawala’s samples were taken… He should have avoided meeting others till the reports came. By not doing so, he committed a mistake.”

The release mentioned that Khedawala was sitting 15-20 feet away from Rupani, and said medical experts’ advice will be sought on Wednesday morning.

The Indian Express asked Ashwani Kumar whether Rupani and the others will be quarantined or isolated. He replied in a text message, “Will let you know if that happens.”

Khedawala had earlier in the day told The Indian Express: “We met the CM (and others) to appeal for increased testing in the Walled City area… We should test more because the area in itself is extremely densely populated.”

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Gadhvi confirmed that Khedawala has tested positive an said, “I am not aware where he has been hospitalised.”

