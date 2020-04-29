Gujarat: Congress MLA Solanki seeks more testing in Surendranagar

In his letter to PDJ, S V Pinto, dated April 27, Solanki said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the only way to fight coronavirus is “tracing, testing and treatment”. (Representational) In his letter to PDJ, S V Pinto, dated April 27, Solanki said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the only way to fight coronavirus is “tracing, testing and treatment”. (Representational)

Congress MLA from Dasada constituency Naushad Solanki has written to the Principal District Judge (PDJ) of Surendranagar seeking her intervention to ensure more people are tested for COVID-19 in the district.

As many as 180 people have been tested in Surendranagar, which has reported only one positive case of COVID-19 so far.

In his letter to PDJ, S V Pinto, dated April 27, Solanki said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the only way to fight coronavirus is “tracing, testing and treatment”.

He added that the Gujarat government is doing around 600 tests per 10 lakh persons. And the ratio is very low for Surendranagar district with only 100 tests per 10 lakh persons. He said that this can prove lethal for the district especially when it is surrounded by districts where the number of COVID-19 patients is constantly increasing.

Solanki said that he has written to the PDJ after repeated requests to authorities to do more tests went unfulfilled.

“The authorities are saying that they are following a guideline according to which tests can be done only if a person is symptomatic or has travel history. I am saying that random testing is necessary since a person may lie about such aspects of travel history or symptoms. Also, there are cases were asymptomatic people have also tested positive for COVID-19,” said Solanki.

He has sought immediate testing of all health workers, home quarantined persons, private doctors, police personnel on duty, active administrative officials, active journalists, social workers who are in relief work during the pandemic, patients coming to the hospitals, vegetable vendors, grocery shop owners, medical store owners in the district.

Surendranagar District Collector K Rajesh said that they are doing testing as per the advisory of the government. “We have done surveillance of 17 lakh people.And we have taken samples of people having Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza like Illness (ILI),” he said.

