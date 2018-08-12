Gujarat Congress MLA on way for ‘jal samadhi’ detained with Hardik Patel

Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya

Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya, who was on his way for a “jal samadhi” (water burial) in Bhadar river on Saturday was detained along with nine other party MLAs, and Patidar leader Hardik Patel at Bhuki village in Rajkot district. The MLA was demanding strict action against industrialists polluting the Bhadar river and the reservoir that supplies water for irrigation and drinking purposes in Saurashtra region.

“I was detained for about three hours today. I had gone to take ‘Jal Samadhi’ after my repeated requests to the state administration went unheard,” Vasoya, an MLA from Dhoraji, told The Sunday Express.

“There are lot of dyeing and printing units in and around Jetpur. These units have been releasing untreated effluents directly into the river. This has adversely affected aquatic life in the Bhadar dam, which supplies drinking water to five lakh people and irrigates 9,956 hectares in the region. We have been demanding strong action against erring industrialists,” Vasoya added.

In the afternoon, Vasoya along with nine other Congress MLAs and leader of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Hardik Patel gathered at Bhukhi village located near the dam. “The police arrived on the scene and first took me, MLA Pratap Dhuddhat (who represents Savarkundla constituency) and Hardik Patel into custody,” Vasoya said. Other Congress MLAs who were detained include Purushottambhai Sabariya, Lalit Kagathara, Chirag Kalariya, Babubhai Vaja, Bhikhabhai Joshi, among others.

A few days ago, MLA Vasoya had met Governor OP Kohli and Chief minister Vijay Rupani at Gandhinagar and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

