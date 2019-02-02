Gujarat: Congress MLA from Unjha Ashaben Patel quits party, says she was being neglected

Congress MLA from Unjha Ashaben Patel resigned from the party Saturday saying she was being neglected. In her resignation letter, however, she clarified she wasn’t going to join the BJP.

Dismissing Patel’s allegation, state Congress president Amit Chavda said she became MLA due to the Congress only. She is the second MLA to have resigned.

Earlier, Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya from Jasdan had resigned and joined the BJP. He was made a minister. He recently won Jasdan seat in a bypoll. Congress that won 77 seats in 2017 assembly elections, is now left with 75 seats only in a House of 182. BJP has 100.

Ashaben Patel also accused the Congress of promoting casteism and division on religious lines. She said that there were many other MLAs in the party who were feeling ignored by the state leadership.

She said she had raised her issue with AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel and AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Congress affairs Rajiv Satav but no solution was found.

Congress president Amit Chavda accused the BJP of engineering split in the Congress for political gains. He said that Congress workers and leaders had full faith in the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi.