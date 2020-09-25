Gujarat: Congress members walk out over school fee issue

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala. (File)

The Opposition Congress party staged a walkout from the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday afternoon on the issue of reduction of fees for private schools that have been shut due to Covid-19.

In a short-notice question, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala asked the government about the steps it had taken to reduce the fees of private schools in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

In its written reply, the government stated that the issue was sub-judice.

“Due to corona pandemic, schools are shut since March. Till the time the schools remain closed, it is the decision of the government to not allow the schools to collect fees from students. The High Court also left the decision on the matter to the government… Does the government intend to make a decision during the ongoing session,” asked Khedawala in the House.

In his reply, State Education Minister Bhupendrsinh Chudasama said, “There are two questions on fees of schools and colleges. The issue of college is pending in the High Court. It natural that the state government will take a similar decision related to schools and colleges. So when the issue of colleges is sub-judice, the issue cannot be discussed. The government intends to take a decision as early as possible.”

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani intervened and said the issue affects more than 1.51 crore students in the state.

However, as the Speaker pointed out that the time for asking short-notice questions was over, members of the Congress party began shouting slogans asking the government to forego the school and college fees of students. The members later staged a walk out.

Later in the day, the Congress MLAs returned and participated in the discussions on various Bills tabled in the House.

