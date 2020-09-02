Gujarat Cong slams state govt, Centre over unemployment

Gujarat Congress launches ‘rozagar do’ campaign at Rajiv Gandhi bhawan in ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Gujarat Congress launched ‘rozagar do’ campaign in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, raising the issue of unemployment in the state, ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. The party criticised the BJP-led governments in the Centre and the state over rising unemployment and the contraction in the GDP,

“In its election campaign, the BJP had promised to give two crore jobs every year. But due to the flawed policies of the ruling party in Gujarat and Centre, instead of getting jobs, there are crores of youth who have lost their jobs today. Currently in 23 departments of Gujarat government, the enrollment process of 26,000 candidates is still pending and the government is playing a facade in front of 50 lakh unemployed youth of Gujarat. At least 20 lakh candidates have applied for these 26,000 posts,” said Amit Chavda, president, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the youth of Gujarat have started campaigns on social media regarding several government jobs. It is time that the workers of Gujarat Congress hit the streets to listen to the ‘mann ki baat’ of 6.5 crore people of Gujarat and fight for the rights of the youth,” Chavda added.

Senior Congress leaders including Hardik Patel, working president of GPCC, Paresh Dhanani, Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Vidhansabha, Arjun Modhwadia, former president of GPCC and Krishna Allavaru, joint secretary of All India Congress Committee were also present at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to launch the ‘rozgar do’ campaign.

“Today the economy of India is in shambles and in the history of independent India, we are facing the worst contraction in GDP. But the government insists that it is an act of God referring to the pandemic. However, we would like to state that the economy, development and employment rate in India was already in shambles due to flawed policies of the union government which include demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) among others,” said Allavaru.

“Till now, the prime minister has been unable to mention the benefits of notebandi. The GST introduced by Congress was perfect. However, BJP had to introduce their own version of Gabbar Singh Tax which broke the back of small industries and businesses. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress had warned the country of the impending times ahead but the BJP went ahead and organised Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad…,” Allavaru added

