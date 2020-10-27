Gujarat: Cong MLA wants reduction in Girnar ropeway fare

Usha Breco Limited (UBL), a private firm has installed the ropeway in Girnar after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL).

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Girnar ropeway project in Junagadh via videoconferencing from New Delhi, Junagadh MLA Bhikha Joshi on Monday wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requesting him to order the private operator of the service to reduce the fares.

“Ticket rates of the newly-installed Girnar ropeway in Junagadh are presently very high which common people cannot afford. This has led to many voices of protests at local level… Based on representations made by people to me, I request you to reduce the ticket rates to the level which middle class can afford,” Joshi, the Congress MLA from Junagadh, wrote in his letter to the CM.

Usha Breco Limited (UBL), a private firm has installed the ropeway in Girnar after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL). It is a public private partnership project and the UBL has fixed Rs 700 as the fare for a round trip and Rs 400 for one-way trip. The company claims the 2.3-km-long ropeway which connects Bhavnath Taleti to the Ambaji temple at Mount Girnar is the longest temple ropeway in the world.

The Congress MLA said, “Presently ticket rates at Pavagadh are around Rs 150. While it is true that Ginar ropeway is three times longer than Pavagadh ropeway, ticket rates are six times higher. Middle class cannot afford this. Therefore, on behalf of local public, I request your office to issue appropriate orders to reduce the ticket rates to around Rs 300,” the MLA further demanded in the letter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.